Público
Público

Agresión Detenido por agredir a patadas a su novia embarazada de cinco meses en Madrid

El suceso ha tenido lugar en un inmueble del distrito de Villaverde de la capital.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un policía municipal en las calles de Madrid, | EP

Un policía municipal en las calles de Madrid, | EP

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha detenido a un hombre por agredir con puñetazos y patadas a su pareja, embarazada de cinco meses, en un inmueble del distrito de Villaverde de la capital, ha informado un portavoz policial.

Los agentes que estaban patrullando por la zona fueron requeridos por la propia víctima sobre las seis de la tarde del viernes pasado, y cuando llegaron constataron que la mujer estaba embarazada de cinco meses.

Según la víctima, que se encontraba en un gran estado de nerviosismo, su pareja le había agredido, dándole patadas y puñetazos por todo el cuerpo, algunos de ellos en la tripa.

Los agentes detuvieron al agresor, y la víctima fue atendida por los servicios de emergencias Samur y trasladada a dependencias policiales y al hospital. 

Etiquetas