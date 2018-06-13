Público
Ley Mordaza Detenido el portavoz del SAT por injurias a la Corona y a las Fuerzas de Seguridad 

La detención de Oscar Reina se produce por los comentarios de Reina en Twitter, Instagram o Facebook en los últimos años.

El secretario general del Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT), Oscar Reina./Twitter

El secretario general del Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT), Oscar Reina, ha sido detenido por orden judicial por un presunto delito de injurias a la Corona y a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado a través de las redes sociales desde diciembre de 2016, según ha confirmado a Europa Press su abogada, Irene Cañamero.

Las fuentes han precisado que la Guardia Civil de Osuna ha detenido en Gilena (Sevilla) a Reina, después de que el juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Sevilla haya abierto diligencias por un presunto delito de odio e injurias contra la Corona y los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado por sus publicaciones en redes sociales desde diciembre de 2016.

Así, la detención se produce por los comentarios de Reina en Twitter, Instagram o Facebook en los últimos años.

Las fuentes han explicado que se le ha tomado declaración a Reina, el cual se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar y ha sido puesto en libertad. El SAT se personará, verá a qué comentarios y a qué contenido se refieren, a la espera de ver si esas diligencias previas bien se archivan o bien finalmente se celebra juicio.

