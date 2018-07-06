Público
Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por asesinar a su expareja que apareció ahorcada en Madrid

La Policía Nacional ha confirmado que se trata de un caso de violencia machista. El detenido tenía una orden de alejamiento. El cuerpo de la mujer de 47 años apareció con evidentes signos de violencia.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes a un varón de 44 años y origen cubano por asesinar a su expareja, cuyo cuerpo ha aparecido con signos de violencia. La mujer de 48 años fue ahorcada en un local habilitado como vivienda en el madrileño barrio de Tetuán

Según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, se trata de un caso de violencia machista. El detenido tenía una orden de alejamiento en vigor. La Policía llamó al teléfono móvil del sospechoso y le convenció para que se entregara, lo que finalmente ha hecho esta mañana.

Violencia de género

El teléfono de Emergencias 112 atendió varias llamadas a partir de las 00.45 horas alertando de que podría haber una persona fallecida en el número 11 de la calle Goiri, en el barrio de Tetuán.

Sanitarios del SUMMA han llegado al lugar, un local comercial transformado en una vivienda, y tan solo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento de la mujer, que se encontraba ahorcada y con claros signos de violencia. El SUMMA apenas ha podido manipular el cuerpo.

El suceso corre a cargo de la Policía Nacional dado que se trata de un nuevo caso de violencia de género. En lo que va de año, han sido 44 las víctimas de violencia machista, según feminicidio.net, la primera que se produce en Madrid.

