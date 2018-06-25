Detenido en Valencia tras agredir, insultar y escupir a dos chicas por besarse

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Valencia a un hombre por un delito de odio al agredir, insultar y escupir a una pareja de chicas por besarse, acción que trató de justificar ante los agentes.
Según informa la Policía en un comunicado, el detenido es un hombre de 50 años de origen argelino que en la tarde del domingo cometió la agresión en el distrito de Patraix de Valencia.
Una llamada a la sala del 091 alertó de una pelea entre dos chicas y un hombre, que fueron separados poco después por los agentes, que observaron que los tres presentaban pequeñas lesiones en la cara y manos.
Los agentes averiguaron que las chicas se habían dado un beso, momento en que al parecer el hombre se habría dirigido a ellas "preguntándoles si se podía sumar a lo que estaban haciendo, por lo que ambas le dijeron que no y que las dejara en paz".
A continuación, el hombre presuntamente comenzó a insultarlas con frases como "guarras" o "asquerosas" y a agredirlas, estirándoles del pelo y golpeando sus caras, así como escupiéndolas, según la nota policial, que añade que las chicas se defendieron como pudieron.
Las víctimas presentaban arañazos en el cuello y el brazo y otra además una herida en un puño.
El agresor, que no tiene antecedentes policiales, trató de justificar su acción a los policías diciéndoles frases como “dos mujeres no se pueden besar en la calle” y “los mayores le tienen que decir a los jóvenes lo que está bien y lo que está mal”.
Los agentes tras las averiguaciones pertinentes lo detuvieron como presunto autor de un delito de odio y posteriormente pasó a disposición judicial.
