Detenidos 41 búlgaros por prostituir a jóvenes y menores en Madrid

La Policía ha desarticulado en Madrid una red que prostituía a jóvenes y niñas menores de edad procedentes de Bulgaria en una operación que se ha saldado con la detención de 41 ciudadanos búlgaros y la liberación de catorce víctimas en España -doce de ellas menores- y cuatro en otros países europeos.
Se trata de una operación conjunta de las policías Nacional y Municipal de Madrid fruto de una investigación que se inició en abril del año pasado cuando los agentes tuvieron conocimiento de la existencia de un grupo de ciudadanos de países del este que se dedicaba a cometer robos en comercios y a vender la mercancía sustraída en diferentes países europeos.
Los investigadores detectaron que la organización ocupaba inmuebles pertenecientes a entidades bancarias que estaban ubicados en la capital madrileña desde los que dirigían el entramado en los que además instalaban a las víctimas, que residían hacinadas en estas viviendas, informan ambos cuerpos.
Las víctimas eran traídas desde Bulgaria con falsas promesas y una vez en España eran preparadas para obedecer las instrucciones que ordenaba el cabecilla y obligadas a ejercer la prostitución y a delinquir.
