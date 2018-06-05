La Guardia Civil ha detenido para su traslado a la Audiencia Nacional a cuatro de los condenados que aún seguían en libertad por la agresión a dos agentes en Altsasu en 2016. El tribunal decidirá hoy si ordena su ingreso inmediato en prisión.

Se trata de Julen Goikoechea, Iñaki Abad, Jon Ander Cob y Aratz Urraizola, condenados a penas de entre 9 y 13 años de prisión, y que se encontraban en libertad provisional tras permanecer un año y medio en la cárcel antes del juicio.

Según las fuentes consultadas, los jóvenes han sido detenidos por riesgo de fuga por orden de la sección primera de lo Penal, que emitió la sentencia, y a petición de la Fiscalía, según han informado fuentes fiscales.

Los cuatro serán trasladados a Madrid para celebrar las vistillas de medidas cautelares en las que el tribunal decidirá si, a petición de la Fiscalía y el resto de acusaciones, les envía a prisión antes de que decida el Tribunal Supremo sobre los recursos y la sentencia sea firme.



Según las fuentes, la Audiencia pretende celebrar las vistillas a lo largo del día de hoy, si bien en el caso de es posible trasladar a los detenidos a tiempo se pospondrán a mañana.



Julen Goikoechea, Aratz Urrizola y Jon Ander Cob fueron condenados por la Sección Primera de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional a nueve años de prisión, mientras que Iñaki Abad afronta una sentencia de 13 años de cárcel, por delitos de atentado a agentes de la autoridad, lesiones, desórdenes públicos y amenazas.

La Sala no consideró que los condenados debieran serlo por los delitos de terrorismo que pedían tanto la Fiscalía como las acusaciones popular y particular, pues tal y como fijaron los magistrados en la Sentencia, "no ha quedado plenamente acreditado la finalidad terrorista de su acción y tampoco su vinculación o pertenencia a ETA".