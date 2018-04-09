La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Manacor a una pareja, un joven de 18 años y una chica de 15, acusados de una extorsión a otro joven de quien obtuvieron más de 20.000 euros amenazándole con difundir fotografías íntimas del menor.
La víctima entregaba el dinero en sobres desde hace varios meses. La pareja le amenazaba por mensajes de móvil con difundir imágenes íntimas de cuando la víctima era menor, quien arrojaba desde la ventana de su dormitorio las cantidades de dinero que indicaban de los detenidos.
Los hechos fueron descubiertos por los padres de la víctima al darse cuenta de que les faltaban más de 20.000 euros de una caja fuerte. Tras ello, el joven reconoció que estaba siendo extorsionado desde hace varios meses por parte de unos desconocidos.
Los agentes de la Policía Nacionales activaron un amplio dispositivo policial que detener a la pareja en el momento que esperaban una nueva entrega de 2.000 euros.
El detenido mayor de edad pasó a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción de Guardia de Manacor, mientras que la menor se puso a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.
