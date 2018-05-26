Detienen en Madrid a un experto atracador que asaltó nueve bancos en un mes

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Getafe (Madrid) a un experto delincuente de 66 años con un historial de 35 años de robos con violencia y al que se le atribuyen nueve atracos a bancos de Madrid, Toledo y Alicante en un periodo de menos de 30 días.
Según ha indicado el cuerpo en un comunicado, el detenido fue localizado mientras dormía en un hotel junto a un arma cargada y se encontraba fugado de la madrileña prisión de Alcalá Meco, adonde no regresó en abril tras gozar de un permiso penitenciario.
El arrestado siempre actuaba solo y a cara descubierta. Con un tono tranquilo, preguntaba a los empleados por el dinero en efectivo disponible y mostraba un arma corta sobre el mostrador para cometer el robo.
Desde mediados de abril se encontraba fugado de la prisión de Alcalá Meco (Madrid) tras la concesión de un permiso penitenciario.
Fue en ese periodo cuando comenzó la investigación tras producirse varios atracos en entidades bancarias con un modus operandi y una descripción del autor similar.
Debido a su experiencia de más de 35 años, no dejaba rastro alguno sobre su ubicación, medio de aproximación y huida de los lugares donde cometía los robos, desplazándose siempre en transporte público y pernoctando en hoteles.
Debido a su peligrosidad, ya que en anteriores detenciones llegó a abrir fuego contra los policías, fue necesario el apoyo del GEO para su detención.
Al detenido se le atribuyen nueve atracos en sucursales de Madrid, Toledo y Alicante, además de un delito de tenencia ilícita de armas y otro de quebrantamiento de condena. Tras el arresto, el detenido ya está a disposición del juez.
