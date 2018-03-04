La reina Letizia no tiene previsto asistir a ningún acto institucional el próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer y en el que está convocada una masiva huelga feminista para demostrar que si las mujeres paran, se para el mundo.
Así lo afirma un artículo publicado en el diario El Mundo que resalta la llamativa coincidencia de que la reina hubiera vaciado su agenda coincidiendo precisamente con esa fecha. Los que sí mantienen actos oficiales son su suegra, la reina emérita doña Sofía y su hijo, el rey Felipe VI.
Según la agenda publicada en la Web de la casa real, ese día Doña Sofía tiene previsto la entrega de un premio de pintura y escultura que lleva su nombre, y el monarca mantendrá encuentros en la Zarzuela.
Desde que se anunciara la relación de Letizia con el entonces príncipe de Asturias, mucha tinta ha corrido en distintos medios sobre las inclinaciones de la actual reina a defender los derechos de las mujeres y a manifestaciones consideradas feministas, a pesar de formar parte de una institución que no se ha caracterizado por la igualdad entre los sexos, ni por la apertura democrática.
Cabe recordar que el jefe del Estado y su esposa no se eligen por votación popular, y que el artículo 57 de la Constitución española sigue reservando el derecho de sucesión al varón, lo que permitió a Felipe acceder a la corona por encima de sus hermanas.
¿Será Letizia la primera reina que se sume a una huelga? Las redes sociales opinan en distinto signo ante este hecho, aplaudiendo tímidamente algunos y dudando de este gesto los que más.
Sacrificará Letizia un día de sueldo para sumarse a la huelga? O simplemente se limita a tomarse un día de vacaciones?— Javier von Count (@javiervoncount) 3 de marzo de 2018
A lo mejor me equivoco, pero yo creo que una feminista nunca habría aceptado ser reina, que significa situarse en la mayor posición de desigualdad frente a otras personas. https://t.co/Fg02aVBqIF— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) 3 de marzo de 2018
TODAS #NosotrasParamos. Aquí una republicana que aplaude a Letizia por su decisión. #8M 💪https://t.co/8GW6hSLUg6— Marta Llopis (@LlopisMarta95) 4 de marzo de 2018
