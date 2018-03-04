Público
Público

Día Internacional de la Mujer ¿Una reina feminista? Letizia vacía su agenda durante la huelga del 8 de marzo

La web de la casa real no registra ningún acto institucional de la reina para ese día, y un artículo de El Mundo afirma que Letizia vació su agenda coincidiendo con la huelga feminista.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una mujer será juzgada por insultar a la reina Letizia en las redes sociales. EFE

La reina Letizia / EFE

La reina Letizia no tiene previsto asistir a ningún acto institucional el próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer y en el que está convocada una masiva huelga feminista para demostrar que si las mujeres paran, se para el mundo.

Así lo afirma un artículo publicado en el diario El Mundo que resalta la llamativa coincidencia de que la reina hubiera vaciado su agenda coincidiendo precisamente con esa fecha. Los que sí mantienen actos oficiales son su suegra, la reina emérita doña Sofía y su hijo, el rey Felipe VI. 

Según la agenda publicada en la Web de la casa real, ese día Doña Sofía tiene previsto la entrega de un premio de pintura y escultura que lleva su nombre, y el monarca mantendrá encuentros en la Zarzuela.

Desde que se anunciara la relación de Letizia con el entonces príncipe de Asturias, mucha tinta ha corrido en distintos medios sobre las inclinaciones de la actual reina a defender los derechos de las mujeres y a manifestaciones consideradas feministas, a pesar de formar parte de una institución que no se ha caracterizado por la igualdad entre los sexos, ni por la apertura democrática. 

Cabe recordar que el jefe del Estado y su esposa no se eligen por votación popular, y que el artículo 57 de la Constitución española sigue reservando el derecho de sucesión al varón, lo que permitió a Felipe acceder a la corona por encima de sus hermanas.

​¿Será Letizia la primera reina que se sume a una huelga? Las redes sociales opinan en distinto signo ante este hecho, aplaudiendo tímidamente algunos y dudando de este gesto los que más.

Etiquetas