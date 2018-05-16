Público
Día contra la Transfobia La Plaza de la Memoria Trans se inaugura oficialmente este jueves

En la misma jornada se instalará además una placa conmemorativa con los nombres de distintas víctimas trans, entre ellas Alan Oliviera Costa, un adolescente transexual que se suicidó en 2015 en Rubí (Barcelona).

La Plaza de la Memoria Trans se inaugura oficialmente este jueves, Día contra la Transfobia. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Plaza de la Memoria Trans instalará la placa con su nombre este jueves, Día contra la Homofobia, la Transfobia y la Bifobia.

Chueca es el barrio que acoge esta plaza, que se encuentra en un espacio hasta ahora sin nombre entre las calles San Lucas y San Gregorio. La Junta de Gobierno dio luz verde el pasado abril al acuerdo del Pleno del distrito Centro del pasado mes de septiembre, que contó con los votos favorables de Ahora Madrid, PSOE y Ciudadanos.

Desde el Ayuntamiento destacan que, con el consenso de las asociaciones que luchan por los derechos de las personas LGTBI, se acordó otorgar a la plaza una denominación más colectiva que reconociese a todas las víctimas de la violencia trans.

En la misma jornada se instalará además una placa conmemorativa con los nombres de distintas víctimas trans, entre ellas Alan Oliviera Costa, un adolescente transexual que se suicidó en 2015 en Rubí (Barcelona).

El 17 de mayo se conmemora el Día Internacional contra la Homofobia, la Transfobia y la Bifobia, fecha en la que en el año 1990 la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) eliminó la homosexualidad de la lista de enfermedades mentales.

