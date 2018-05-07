Diez años de cárcel para un joven que dejó en coma irreversible a otro en un pub de Puertollano

La Audiencia Provincial de Ciudad Real ha condenado a diez años de cárcel por un delito de asesinato en grado de tentativa al joven de 26 años, R.T.T., que dejó en coma irreversible a otro de 34 años con el que discutió porque le pisó cuando estaban en un pub de Puertollano, Cuidad Real.
Según la sentencia, por la que también se le condena a indemnizar a la víctima con 1,1 millones, se considera probado que, sobre las 5.30 horas de la mañana del 25 de junio de 2016, la víctima pisó "de modo involuntario a R.T.T., quien reaccionó de forma agresiva, por lo que ambos se enzarzaron en una discusión que hizo que el portero los echara del local".
Entonces el agresor, tras decirle a la víctima "te vas a enterar", fue a casa de su padre que estaba en la misma calle y cogió una tijera y dos cuchillos de cocina de grandes dimensiones con los que, "con intención de acabar con la vida" de la víctima se abalanzó sobre él apuñalándole por la espalda "de manera totalmente sorpresiva y repentina, anulando cualquier capacidad de defensa de la víctima".
Las dos puñaladas que le asestó le provocaron diversas heridas de las que tuvo que ser operado y que, a su vez, hicieron que la víctima sufriera un shock hemorrágico que desembocó en una lesión neurológica causante de un coma irreversible, que ha provocado que el joven de 34 años permanezca ingresado en una residencia para poder ser atendido.
El Tribunal ha tenido en cuenta que el acusado -que durante el juicio pidió perdón a la familia de la víctima- ingirió en la noche de los hechos alcohol y otras sustancias por lo que se ha considerado la atenuante analógica de responsabilidad penal de embriaguez porque aquella noche "su capacidad cognoscitiva y volitiva resultaba levemente afectada".
