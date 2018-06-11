La Universidad de Extremadura ha anunciado la dimisión del vicerrector de estudiantes, Ciro Pérez, y el presidente del Tribunal de Selectividad, Javier Benítez tras una reunión entre los estudiantes y el rector, Segundo Píriz, tras la polémica filtración de exámenes de EBAU de un funcionario por "error".
Mediante un comunicado de prensa se confirma que durante la investigación interna se ha podido averiguar que exámenes de la EBAU se subieron a una carpeta pública del año 2018 "por error". En total, se produjeron 14 descargas desde seis dispositivos móviles distintos. “Se ha cometido un error en las medidas para garantizar el secreto del procedimiento de elaboración y custodia de las pruebas”, se explica en el comunicado.
El rector de la universidad pide disculpas a los 4.185 estudiantes afectados que tengan que repetir dos exámenes este martes. Asegura también que se harán cargo de los gastos de desplazamiento del alumnado que residan fuera de las ciudades donde se realicen las pruebas. Así mismo se ha habilitado un portal en la página web de la UEx, aunque no deja claro si se devolverán las tasas de los exámenes.
Comunicado oficial tras la negociaciones de la UEX pic.twitter.com/V96ZWuIaVd— Estudiantes Badajoz (@EstudiantesBdjz) 11 de junio de 2018
Durante la repetición de las pruebas se incrementará el número de profesorado para realizar las correcciones para seguir con el calendario previsto hasta entonces.
