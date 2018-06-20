Público
Dimiten dos presentadores de los informativos de la televisión pública gallega

Alfonso Hermida y Tati Moyano, ambos con una gran trayectoria profesional, han alegado "discrepancias con la línea informativa" y se suman a las críticas contra dirección partidista de los medios de comunicación públicos gallegos.

Alfonso Hermida y Tati Moyano, presentadores del informativo de la tarde de la televisión pública gallega. / TVG

Los dos presentadores del principal informativo de la televisión pública gallega -Telexornal Serán- han presentado su dimisión ante la dirección de la TVG. Alfonso Hermida y Tati Moyano, ambos con una gran trayectoria profesional, han alegado "discrepancias con la línea informativa", según Praza.

Los trabajadores de la cadena pública se han movilizando en las últimas semanas para poner contra las cuerdas la gestión que la Xunta. Denuncian "manipulación informativa" en su televisión y reclaman la creación de un Consejo de Informativos.

Ahora, las dos caras del telediario de la tarde dimiten por "razones profesionales" y se ponen al frente de las reivindicaciones. Pero no abandonarán su puesto de manera inmediata, sino que continuarán como presentando el espacio hasta el final del verano.

Abanderan, así, las criticas tanto por lo que consideran una dirección partidista de los medios de comunicación públicos gallegos como por los sospechosos cambios de programación anunciados a un año de las elecciones municipales.

Además, los trabajadores de la radiotelevisión gallega, la CRTVG, han mostrado su apoyo y solidaridad con los compañeros de la televisión pública estatal RTVE, que desde hace ocho semanas se posicionan contra la manipulación y la censura en su ya conocido Viernes Negro.

