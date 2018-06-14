Diputadas austriacas abandonan el Congreso como protesta por la vuelta de un diputado acusado de acoso sexual

Casi todas las diputadas austríacas han abandonado este jueves el salón de plenos en protesta por la toma de posesión de un parlamentario que dejó su escaño tras ser acusado de acoso sexual y que, tras ser archivadas las denuncias, ha decidido recuperar su cargo.
La práctica totalidad de las mujeres que forman el Legislativo (65 diputadas, el 35 % del total de parlamentarios) abandonaron este jueves la sala durante el acto de toma de posesión de Peter Pilz, un antiguo alto cargo de Los Verdes que rompió con su partido y que se presentó a las elecciones del pasado octubre con una lista que lleva su nombre y con la que obtuvo ocho escaños.
Pilz renunció a su escaño en noviembre, después de que se hiciera público que en 2015 una trabajadora de Los Verdes le había acusado de acoso sexual continuado, un asunto que se trató en un comité interno del partido.
La cúpula de Los Verdes confirmó entonces que hubo un caso que "cumplía las características de acoso", pero que desembocó en un acuerdo de silencio por deseo de la mujer afectada, mientras que Pilz acusa a su antiguo partido de no haber querido aclarar las acusaciones, que calificó de "inventos".
También se hizo público otro supuesto caso de abuso sexual por parte del diputado a una trabajadora del Partido Popular europeo en 2013.
Ambos casos fueron archivados el pasado mayo por la Fiscalía debido a que ninguna de las víctimas dio su autorización para iniciar un proceso penal.
Posteriormente, Pilz, que siempre ha rechazado las acusaciones, anunció su regreso al Parlamento.
