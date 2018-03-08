Público
DIRECTO | La huelga feminista contada al minuto

Aquí te iremos contando los instantes más reseñables de una jornada que se prevé histórica en la lucha feminista.

Un instante de esta medianoche en la que la Comisión 8M ha dado el pistoletazo de salida a la huelga feminista con una cacerolada en la Puerta del Sol.- EFE

Sigue la actualidad de la mano de Público de una jornada que se prevé histórica para la lucha feminista. Aquí te iremos contando todo lo que acontece en una jornada reivindicativa por los derechos de la mujer.

Lorca con delantal y plumero

Un buen número de estatuas a lo largo del Estado han sido ataviadas con delantales en pro de la huelga y de la igualdad. Nuestro compañero Fermin Grodira nos muestra cómo amanecía esta mañana el insigne Federico García Lorca en la plaza de Santa Ana, en el centro de Madrid.

Estatua de Federico García Lorca convenientemente engalanado.- F. G.

¿Por qué ‘La revolución de todas’?

No te pierdas nuestro especial... Entrevistas, reportajes, opiniones... En Público damos voz a mujeres de distintos ámbitos y trayectorias para intentar vislumbrar cuáles son los retos que el feminismo tiene por delante y definir el camino por recorrer en la conquista definitiva de los derechos de las mujeres.

#EsMachismoCuando

'Público' conversa con 13 parlamentarias que denuncian las actitudes discriminatorias de sus compañeros diputados

Nuestra guía práctica

Te proponemos unas preguntas y respuestas que te pueden ayudar a entender la huelga y los derechos que te amparan si decides secundarla. 

