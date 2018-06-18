Público
Discriminación MyTaxi expulsa a un taxista por no aceptar a un ciego con su perro guía

La persona invidente, que ha revelado su caso en las redes sociales, asegura que no es la primera vez que le sucede y por ello ha querido denunciar este último caso.

Un perro guía. YOUTUBE

La plataforma MyTaxi ha expulsado de forma permanente de sus servicios a un taxista que se negó a subir a su taxi a un cliente ciego que iba con su perro lazarillo, mientras que el Instituto Metropolitano del Taxi (IMET) está esperando que le llegue la denuncia formal para abrir un expediente al conductor.

Según ha explicado a Efe una responsable de MyTaxi ha sido la propia plataforma quien ha comunicado los hechos al Instituto Metropolitano del Taxi de Barcelona (IMET).

Fuentes el IMET consultadas por Efe han señalado que, si bien aún no tienen constancia de la denuncia formal, en cuanto la reciban comprobarán los hechos y, si se confirma el incidente, abrirán al taxista un expediente informativo que podría derivar en uno sancionador y conllevar una multa de entre 150 y 1.250 euros.

El invidente, que es socio de la ONCE, ha denunciado que los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 12 de junio en Barcelona, cuando solicitó un taxi a través de la aplicación MyTaxi, pero al llegar al lugar donde se habían citado el taxista interrumpió la llamada que estaban compartiendo y se fue del lugar sin más explicaciones y sin recoger a su pasajero.

Pese a que el invidente le llamó repetidas veces, el taxista sólo le respondió para ofrecerle excusas, como que se encontraba en la calle equivocada o que no hablaba bien español.

