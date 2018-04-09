Donald Trump Junior, de caza en Teruel

El hijo mayor del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump Junior, ha visitado España este fin de semana para salir a cazar por Teruel. Según fuentes locales, Trump Jr, vicepresidente de The Trump Organization, además de hacer turismo y degustar la gastronomía de la zona, ha ido a cazar ejemplares de cabra Montesa en la sierra de Gúdar.
La gran presencia de seguridad estadounidense y de la Guardia Civil y las publicaciones del empresario norteamericano en Instagram desvelaron su estancia en Mora de Rubielos, concretamente en el hotel La Trufa Negra. También ha visitado los municipios de Nogueruelas y Beceite y ha comido junto al personal que le acompaña en restaurantes de la zona, como El Rinconcico y La Torre.
La mañana de este lunes compartía una fotografía en la sierra de Gúdar y en la que decía que era un "paisaje y un terreno realmente increíble", que calificaba como "muy resistente y único".
Donald Trump Jr. compartía en su perfil de una red social una fotografía vestido con ropa de camuflaje en la que aparecía a las puertas de lo que parece una antigua construcción de pastores en las cotas más elevadas de los puertos de Beceite.
"Entré en esta casa de campo muy fresca en las Montañas Beceite de España con algunos de mis amigos. Me dijeron que ha estado aquí por siglos... Ya no se construyen cosas como antes se hacía".
