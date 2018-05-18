Drones para salvar vidas en el Mediterráneo

La fundación de la compañía española Hemav ha desarrollado un dron de reconocimiento en mar abierto para buscar a personas y embarcaciones para mejorar las misiones de rescate de la ONG badalonesa Proactiva Open Arms, que así duplicará su área de actuación.
Según han informado la empresa y la ONG, los drones trabajarán de forma autónoma recorriendo distintas áreas del mar Mediterráneo, permitirán cubrir un área mayor y asegurarán una vigilancia continua.
El proyecto recibe el nombre de Freeda y permitirá controlar desde un lugar remoto la zona más cercana a la costa sin poner en peligro a la tripulación del barco, las alrededor de 12 millas náuticas donde no se permite el acceso a ninguna ONG por temas legales.
Según ha explicado el coordinador del proyecto, Sergi Tres, "el dron desarrollado tiene la capacidad de detectar embarcaciones y personas mediante el uso de sensores térmicos. Una vez localizado el objetivo, envía instantáneamente imágenes al barco base, donde se toman las decisiones de actuación. Cuando agota la batería, el dron regresa al barco y realiza el aterrizaje de forma automática".
Los drones, además, pueden volar largas distancias y hacer grandes barridos en lugares más o menos aleatorios ampliando el alcance de rastreo.
Según Tres, utilizando varios drones a la vez se puede llegar a tener una vigilancia prácticamente permanente de grandes extensiones del mar Mediterráneo y reducir notablemente el número de naufragios.
Hasta ahora, Open Arms envía las lanchas cuando están a unas 20 millas náuticas del objetivo, pero un dron puede ser armado y lanzado prácticamente en el mismo momento en que se recibe el aviso, y puede viajar a una velocidad superior a la de las lanchas, por lo que puede llegar mucho antes al lugar, iniciar un barrido, detectar rápidamente el objetivo y mandar sus coordenadas.
La ONG, que ha atravesado diversos problemas legales con la Justicia italiana, llevó a cabo más del 13% de los rescates de migrantes y refugiados en el Mediterráneo central el pasado año. Su coordinador, Gerard Canals, ha explicado que "con la aplicación de la plataforma UAV (siglas inglesas de Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, conocido popularmente como dron) podremos duplicar la extensión que controlamos y el área en la que se realizan la mayoría de los rescates (unos 3.000 metros cuadrados) estará bajo vigilancia continua".
