La exdiputada de Coalición Canaria Dulce Xerach ha revelado a través de Twitter que un cargo público que "aún tiene poder político" abusó sexualmente de ella hace 27 años y le cerró puertas por negarse a sus deseos.

Apartada de la política hace tiempo y dedicada profesionalmente a su trabajo en un reputado despacho de arquitectura, Menis Arquitectos, Xerach ha aprovechado la etiqueta que ha sido tendencia estos días en Twitter a raíz de la sentencia de la Manada, #Cuéntalo, para hacer público ese capítulo de su pasado.

La exdirigente de Coalición Canaria ha publicado en su cuenta de la red social (@DulceXerach) este mensaje: "Parece fácil decir #cuéntalo cuando en realidad #nopuedocontarlo. Aunque ocurrió en 1991 en #Tenerife, quien lo hizo aún tiene poder político y me cerraría hoy más puertas de las que ya me cerró en su día por decir NO. No fue solo un abuso sexual, fue un abuso continuado de poder".

Parece fácil decir #cuéntalo cuando en realidad #nopuedocontarlo. Aunque ocurrió en 1991 en #Tenerife,quien lo hizo aún tiene poder político y me cerraría hoy más puertas de las que ya me cerró en su día por decir NO. No fue solo un abuso sexual fue un abuso continuado de poder — Dulce Xerach (@DulceXerach) 30 de abril de 2018

Durante su paso por la política, Dulce Xerach fue consejera de Cultura del Cabildo de Tenerife, presidenta del Patronato Insular de Música y del Conservatorio Superior de Música de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, directora general del Gabinete del Presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, viceconsejera de Cultura y Deportes de la comunidad autónoma y diputada del Parlamento canario.