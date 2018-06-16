Una alumna valenciana, Ana Ballester, ha logrado hacer unas pruebas de acceso a la universidad (EBAU) perfectas: ha conseguido la máxima puntuación, un 14, lo que significa haber sacado un 10 en todos los exámenes. La joven de 17 años asegura que, aunque tenía "buenas sensaciones", se encuentra en "shock", puesto que no se esperaba un resultado tan excelente.
Así lo ha explicado esta futura alumna de Ingeniería Industrial, que confiesa que aún no se acaba de creer lo que le ha pasado y que ahora puede disfrutar, tras las jornadas intensas de exámenes, del viaje de fin de curso junto con el resto de compañeros de clase.
Ballester ha cursado estudios en el Colegio Gran Asociación de Valencia, que ha felicitado a esta joven y al resto de sus alumnos con un mensaje colgado en redes sociales: "El cien por cien de nuestros alumnos han aprobado la PAU! Además, nuestra alumna Ana Ballester ha obtenido una calificación de 14 en dichas pruebas, la máxima que es posible obtener; de momento, a la espera de los resultados del resto de comunidades, la más alta de toda España".
Ana Ballester asegura que su asignatura preferida "siempre han sido las Matemáticas" pero le gustan "las Ciencias en general". Siguiendo el consejo de su padre, profesor universitario, se va a decantar por la titulación de Ingeniería Industrial, que se imparte en la Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), con muchas posibilidades de especialización en un futuro. En este sentido, avanza que se siente atraída por el campo de las energías renovables.
