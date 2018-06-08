Público
Público

EBAU Una funcionaria de la Universidad de Extremadura filtró por error los exámenes

La empleada subió a la página web de la Universidad de Extremadura por error los exámenes de la EBAU, creyendo que lo hacía a una carpeta de uso restringido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
selectividad-ebau

Un grupo de jóvenes realizan los exámenes de la Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad. / EFE

La filtración de los exámenes de siete asignaturas de la nueva Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) –antigua PAU (Prueba de Acceso a la Universidad)– se debe a la negligencia de una funcionaria de la Universidad de Extremadura, que subió los ficheros de los exámenes a la página web de la institución creyendo que lo hacía a una carpeta de uso restringido, según informa Infolibre.

Este viernes, la Fiscalía de Badajoz informaba de su decisión de incoar diligencias de investigación penal para determinar si había habido un presunto delito de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos con algunas de las pruebas de la antigua selectividad desarrolladas en la Universidad de Extremadura (UEx). Un portavoz de la UEx, según cuenta Infolibre, ha señalado que la universidad no afirma ni desmite la información de que se tratase de una filtración interna por error.

Uno de los exámenes, que fueron realizados este miércoles, tendrá que ser repetidos por un total de 4.185 alumnos, y otros 409 deberán volver a hacer otros dos de ellos, tal y como ha informado el rector de la UEx, Segundo Píriz.

Píriz ha reconocido que repetir los exámenes no ha sido una "decisión sencilla", pero ha hecho una llamada a la calma y ha recalcado que están trabajando para preservar los principios de "igualdad, mérito y capacidad".

El rector ha indicado que se recibió un correo anónimo avisando el problema y una llamada telefónica y que también fue detectado por el servicio de informática. Ha pedido este viernes "disculpas" a los estudiantes por lo ocurrido y ha subrayado que no podían permitir que algunos alumnos jueguen "con ventaja".

Etiquetas