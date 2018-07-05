Público
Público

Becas Educación pretende dar 100 euros más de beca a los alumnos más necesitados

Entre otras novedades está la rebaja de la nota de 5,5 a 5 para optar a la beca de matrícula.También se verán beneficiados los becados con mejores notas cuya cuantía de beca podrá verse incrementada entre 150-200 euros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una clase vacía en un instituto de Santader./ EFE

Una clase vacía en un instituto de Santader./ EFE

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez estudia aumentar en 100 euros la cuantía de las becas para los alumnos que se encuentren en el umbral uno de renta, según adelanta la Cadena Ser. Dentro de ese nivel de renta, por ejemplo, están las familias de cuatro miembros que obtengan unos ingresos inferiores a 13.909 euros o las familias compuestas por tres personas con unos ingresos máximos de 10.600 euros al año.

Entre otras novedades está la rebaja de la nota de 5,5 a 5 para optar a la beca de matrícula, una medida que ya adelantó el anterior Ejecutivo. También, se verán beneficiados los becados con mejores notas –más de un 8,5- cuya cuantía de beca podrá verse incrementada entre 150-200 euros.

Esta medida está incluida en el proyecto de real decreto de becas del Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional, un decreto que será analizado este jueves por el Consejo Escolar de Estado y la Conferencia General de Universidades. El texto definitivo deberá ser aprobado este mes en el Consejo de Ministros.

Etiquetas