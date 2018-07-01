La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) ha ganado una sentencia en primera instancia que, por primera vez, reconoce el derecho de los docentes interinos que han obtenido destino a incorporarse desde el 1 de septiembre, coincidiendo con el inicio del curso escolar y no días después.
Esta sentencia, con fecha 15 de junio, "elimina una histórica discriminación entre funcionarios con plaza y docentes interinos", ha destacado CSIF en un comunicado, en el que ha explicado que los segundos empiezan a trabajar unos días después que los primeros.
CSIF ha informado que reclamará este derecho a nivel nacional a través del Estatuto Docente.
En la sentencia del juzgado Contencioso-Administrativo número 2 de Mérida, la justicia da la razón a CSIF frente a la Consejería de Educación: "el hecho de que el curso escolar se inicie el 1 de septiembre de 2017 para todos los funcionarios y que los interinos no universitarios no tuvieran que tomar posesión sino hasta diez días más tarde, esto es, el 11 de septiembre, viene a suponer una quiebra del principio de igualdad y una discriminación de trato".
En el fallo se especifica que los profesores interinos, además de incorporarse el 1 de septiembre deben beneficiarse de los "efectos económicos y administrativos que de ello se deriven".
CSIF ha recordado que a principios de este mes también se conoció la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que considera ilegal el cese de interinos durante los meses de julio y agosto y su posterior contratación en septiembre con el fin de ahorrar el gasto en sueldos del verano.
Sentencia Inicio Curso PDF by Público.es on Scribd
