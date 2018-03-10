Los empleados de una fábrica en Alemania donan sus horas extra para que un compañero pueda cuidar de su hijo enfermo

Más de 650 empleados de una fabrica alemana han donado sus horas extra para que un compañero pueda cuidar de su hijo, enfermo de leucemia.

Andreas Graf perdió a su mujer por una enfermedad cardiaca cuando su hijo Julius luchaba contra la leucemia, según ha publicado el diario METRO. A causa de esto tuvo que pedirse todas sus vacaciones anuales como trabajador de ensamblaje en una fábrica de diseño cerca de Marbug, por lo que ahora temía quedarse sin su empleo.

“Sin esta tremenda ayuda ya me habría quedado sin trabajo”

La gerente de recursos humanos de la empresa, Pia Meier, tuvo la idea y pidió a los empleados que donasen sus horas extras para cubrir la baja de Graf. Todos los empleados de la empresa firmaron el acuerdo, aún cuando muchos de ellos ni siquiera conocían al padre. En dos semanas ya habían acumulado 3.264 horas que la compañía permitió usar a Graf como una baja pagada.

“Sin esta tremenda ayuda ya me habría quedado sin trabajo”, ha asegurado Graf a los medios. “Al principio me quedé sin palabras, no podía decir nada. Lloré frente a mis amigos y me sentí completamente abrumado”, ha declarado a la cadena RTL.