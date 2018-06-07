Público
Funeraria La empresa Funeraria pasa de 233.000 euros en pérdidas con gestión privada a 4 millones de beneficio en el primero como pública

Estos buenos resultados refuerzan el plan de inversiones de la empresa, que incluye la reforma integral del Tanatorio Sur.

La empresa Funeraria ha logrado 4,1 millones de euros de beneficio tras ser enteramente pública.

La empresa Funeraria ha pasado de los 230.000 euros en pérdidas en su último año de gestión privada a los 4,1 millones de euros en beneficio en el primero como sociedad enteramente pública, han indicado este jueves en rueda de prensa el vicepresidente del consejo de administración, Carlos Sánchez Mato, y el presidente de la compañía, Javier Barbero.

Sánchez Mato ha destacado que los beneficios no es lo más importante en la gestión pública pero sí lo que es la compañía sea sostenible. "Desmontamos así las nubes de inoperancia del servicio con la gestión directa" que algunos pusieron, ha declarado Sánchez Mato.

El presupuesto para 2018 prevé un aumento de los beneficios hasta llegar a los 4,8 millones de euros. Estos buenos resultados refuerzan el plan de inversiones de la empresa, que incluye la reforma integral del tanatorio sur.

