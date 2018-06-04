Público
Igualdad Una empresa no paga a sus trabajadoras porque el convenio especifica "trabajadores"

Una aceitera de Córdoba esgrime que el texto pactado alude a sus empleados en género masculino, para así evitar pagar los atrasos que le debe a las mujeres de la empresa. CCOO denuncia "un claro ejemplo de discriminación por razón de sexo".

Trabajador del sector aceitero. / EFE

CCOO ha denunciado a la empresa Aceites y Energía Santamaría, SL, de Lucena (Córdoba) por una presunta discriminación por razón de género al "no abonar a sus trabajadoras los atrasos devenidos de la firma del convenio de industrias del aceite de la provincia de Córdoba", mientras que "sí lo ha hecho con sus trabajadores hombres".

La secretaria de Mujer de CCOO de Córdoba, Mar Ávalos, ha explicado en un comunicado que en diciembre de 2017 se firmó el nuevo convenio colectivo de industrias del aceite con una vigencia de enero de 2015 a diciembre de 2019 y ha detallado que a efectos económicos las subidas salariales comenzaban en 2017.

Así, CCOO ha señalado que el convenio establecía para el año 2017 "un incremento salarial del 1,5% a cobrar con efecto retroactivo desde el 1 de enero de dicho año".

Dichos atrasos debían ser abonados en el mes siguiente a la publicación del convenio en el Boletín Oficial de la Provincia (BOP) y, de hecho, "los trabajadores de la empresa recibieron dichos atrasos mientras que las mujeres hasta la fecha no han cobrado dichos atrasos".

Para Ávalos, esta situación es "un claro ejemplo de discriminación por razón de sexo" y ha lamentado que "a estas alturas todavía haya empresas y empresarios que crean que los hombres tienen más derechos que las mujeres por el mero hecho de ser hombres".

Además, la responsable sindical ha remarcado que "no se trata de una cuestión económica", ya que, de hecho, "las mujeres son una minoría en la empresa, sino de una cuestión de discriminación hacia las mujeres".

La excusa de la empresa

Cuando los abogados de CCOO se pusieron en contacto con Aceites y Energía Santamaría, justificaron que "el convenio dice trabajadores y no trabajadoras"., informa El Periódico. "Hasta ahora, que sepamos, los plurales servían para englobar a ambos géneros", respondió el sindicato.

