Enaltecimiento del terrorismo Detenidas dos personas por participar en los homenajes a la etarra fallecida Belén González

En la operación, denominada por los investigadores "Aurresku-Carmen", no se descarta que se produzcan nuevas detenciones en las próximas horas, según informa el Ministerio del Interior.

Acto celebrado en la localidad guipuzcoana de Lazkao de 'despedida' de la histórica dirigente de ETA Belén González Peñalva, recientemente fallecida. EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a dos personas en el País Vasco y Navarra acusadas de enaltecimiento del terrorismo por su presunta participación en los actos realizados el pasado mes de noviembre en homenaje a la integrante de ETA fallecida Belén González Peñalba.

