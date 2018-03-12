El navarro Rubén Ollos ha sido detenido este lunes por las autoridades para ser puesto a disposición judicial. El joven, que está acusado de un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo en redes sociales, se declaró el pasado mes de enero en "desobediencia", tal y como recogió Público, y se negó a acudir a declarar como investigado a la Audiencia Nacional
“He tomado la decisión de desobedecer a la Audiencia Nacional no presentándome a declarar, con todo lo que ello supone”, decía aquella misiva, en la que aseguraba que la Audiencia Nacional "es un tribunal franquista y de excepción" con el pueblo vasco que carece de "legitimidad".
Rubén Ollos, que trabaja como colaborador en Ahotsa y LaHaine, fue detenido por primera vez en Pamplona el pasado 7 de septiembre por cuatro agentes de paisano de la Guardia Civil. Fue trasladado al cuartel de la Guardia Civil de la ciudad, donde se acogió a su derecho de no declarar. El siguiente paso fue declararse en rebeldía para no acudir a declarar en calidad de investigado ante la Justicia.
El informe policial que sirve como base a su imputación por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, reproducido en parte por La Haine, realiza un amplio seguimiento de las cuentas de Ollos en las redes sociales. Entre los tuits que han motivado su imputación se encuentra un mensaje en el que da la bienvenida a Joxepa Ernaga, condenado por pertenencia a ETA, tras cumplir la condena de 27 años de prisión, y el enlace al medio de comunicación Naiz.
El propio Rubén Ollos detalló en el mencionado comunicado algunas de las acusaciones de la Guardia Civil: “Entre algunas de las pruebas que aportan 'los investigadores'... son el publicar recibimientos a presos y presas políticas, denunciar casos represivos o requerir a medios fascistas como navarra.com que aporten pruebas para justificar las falacias y sinsentidos que publican”, sentencia el acusado, que ha sido detenido este lunes.
