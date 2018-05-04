El Sindicato de Enfermería Satse ha advertido este viernes de que la proliferación de las doulas —mujeres que sin ser profesionales santiarias acompañan a las madres durante el embarazo, el pargo y el postparto— está directamente relacionada con la escasez de matronas, ya que muchas mujeres optan por sus servicios al no ser atendidas todas sus necesidades desde los servicios públicos.
Con motivo de la celebración mañana del Día Internacional de la Matrona, el sindicato ha reclamado a las administraciones sanitarias que pongan en marcha los mecanismos necesarios para evitar que las doulas continúen realizando una actividad que, "además de ilegal y suponer un claro ejemplo de intrusismo profesional, puede conllevar riesgos para la salud de madres y niños".
Satse ha exigido un incremento de las plantillas de matronas y matrones que permita que estos profesionales de enfermería puedan desarrollar todas sus competencias y funciones, tanto en atención primaria como en especializada, y que "van mucho más allá de la atención en el embarazo y el parto".
Según el sindicato, España sigue alejada de la media de matronas por habitante que existe en numerosos países de su entorno y ha denunciado que una consecuencia de ello es que se dan muchos casos en los que un solo profesional atiende varios centros de salud, especialmente en las zonas rurales, por lo que únicamente puede dedicarse al embarazo.
En este sentido, ha recordado que las funciones de las matronas son dar atención integral a la salud sexual, reproductiva y maternal de la mujer, además de asistir el embarazo y posterior parto, atender la fase de puerperio tras el nacimiento, lactancia y al recién nacido hasta el día 28 de vida.
