Maltrato animal Un ertzaina mata de un disparo a un buey que se había escapado de un remolque en Álava

Un vídeo difundido por Pacma demuestra cómo el agente grita "¡A tomar por culo!" tras terminar con la vida del animal.

Un ertzaina mata de un disparo a un buey que se había escapado de un remolque en Álava. / Pacma

"¡A tomar por culo!', dijo un ertzaina tras acabar a tiros con la vida de un buey que deambulaba por Llodio, un municipio de Álava de 18.100 habitantes. En un vídeo difundido a través de Twitter, el partido animalista PACMA denuncia la actitud del agente al que se ve disparar al animal.

El animal, que deambuló durante este lunes por las calles de la localidad, se había escapado del vehículo en el que era transportado cuando este se detuvo en un semáforo en rojo. Varios policías y ganaderos intentaron retenerlo y volverlo a subir al remolque, pero se resistió.

Había pasado una hora y el animal llegaba al centro de Llodio. Algunos vecinos se habían resguardado ya ante el peligro de permanecer en la calle mientras el buey corría por los alrededores. Por ello, el agente de la Ertzaintza decidió acabar con el suceso matando al animal.

"¡Los animales no merecen morir tiroteados en la calle!", ha escrito Pacma en su cuenta oficial de Twitter. A ellos se han sumado varias asociaciones y formaciones animalistas, que han criticado la actitud del policía vasco. 

