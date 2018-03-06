Público
#EsMachismoCuando en el Congreso no es lo mismo ser diputada que diputado

'Público' conversa con ocho parlamentarias que denuncian las actitudes discriminatorias de sus compañeros diputados.  

Las ocho diputadas entrevistadas por Público

Ocho diputadas. Ocho partidos. Ocho vivencias machistas en el Congreso que demuestran que la desigualdad también se cuela en la institución pública por excelencia. La cultura patriarcal y la discriminación por razón de género campan a sus anchas en una Cámara que representa al conjunto de la sociedad y que, precisamente por eso, debería dar ejemplo incluso de puertas para adentro.

Parlamentarias de grupos diversos sufren a diario el paternalismo, la condescendencia, el ninguneo, la displicencia, el mansplaining y los comentarios halagadores fuera de lugar de sus compañeros diputadosY sólo por el hecho de ser mujeres. Público ha hablado con ocho de ellas y sus testimonios revelan que la autoridad y el respeto político se ganan antes si llevas corbata.  

Hoy te presentamos una selección de estas conversaciones. Mañana, sus testimonios completos.

