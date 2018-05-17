España se ha librado. La Comisión Europea no llevará finalmente a nuestro país ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE por su mala calidad del aire, según ha anunciado el comisario europeo de Medio Ambiente, Karmenu Vella, que este jueves ha dado a conocer los países que deberán enfrentarse a posibles sanciones por su incumplimiento reiterado de la normativa comunitaria sobre contaminación ambiental.
España estaba en la lista de los nueve Estados miembros a los que la Comisión dio un ultimátum el pasado enero por los altos niveles de polución atmosférica en Madrid y Barcelona. O el Gobierno tomaba medidas más restrictivas contra la contaminación, o España debería enfrentarse a la justicia europea. Ese fue el mensaje de la Comisión, que también recibieron Alemania, República Checa, Francia, Italia, Hungría, Rumanía, Eslovaquia y Reino Unido.
Hoy, sin embargo, la Comisión ha decidido dar otra oportunidad a España, Eslovaquia y República Checa. Los demás deberán asumir posibles sanciones.
"La decisión de remitir a los Estados miembros al Tribunal de Justicia de la UE se ha tomado en nombre de los europeos. Hemos dicho que esta Comisión protege y nuestra decisión sigue ese reclamo. Los Estados miembros enviados a la Corte han recibido suficientes últimas oportunidades en la última década para mejorar la situación. Estoy convencido de que la decisión de hoy conducirá a mejoras para los ciudadanos en una escala de tiempo mucho más rápida”, ha señalado Vella en un comunicado de la Comisión.
(Habrá ampliación)
