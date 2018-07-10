Un total de 16.295 personas migrantes alcanzaron las costas de España en lo que va de año, por lo que el país está a punto de convertirse en el destino más común de quienes cruzan el Mediterráneo, según ha alertado este martes la Organización Internacional de las Migraciones (OIM).
"Unas 200 personas al día llegan a España desde África. Si sigue esta tendencia, España superará en breve a Italia como el país que más inmigrantes recibe tras cruzar el Mediterráneo", ha explicado en rueda de prensa Joel Millman, portavoz de la OIM, que ha destacado que la mitad de los que llegaron a España en 2018 lo hicieron en los últimos 38 días. "Eso demuestra que la tendencia es cada vez más creciente", ha apuntado.
La gran mayoría de los que llegan a las costas españolas lo hacen desde Marruecos y Argelia, ha especificado Millman, que ha cuantificado en 16.933 las personas que llegaron a Italia a través de Mediterráneo en el mismo periodo de tiempo.
Casi 300 muertos en la frontera sur española
En el mismo periodo, se contabilizaron 294 muertos en su intento de cruzar el Estrecho de Gibraltar y 1.083 decesos en la ruta que une Libia con España.
En la ruta del Mediterráneo Oriental (de Turquía a Grecia) hubo hasta la fecha 14.119 llegadas y 45 muertos, lo que eleva el total de decesos contabilizados en el Mediterráneo en 2018 a 1.422, de los 2.138 fallecimientos de inmigrantes registrados en todo el mundo en lo que va de año.
En total, han llegado a las costas europeas en lo que va de año 47.637 inmigrantes, mientras que en el mismo periodo del año anterior la cifra alcanzó las 101.392 personas, y 239.492 en 2016.
