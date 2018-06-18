La Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR) ha augurado que España rechazó el 65 por ciento de esas solicitudes en el último ejercicio y vaticina un nuevo récord de solicitudes de asilo en este año, ya que eran 17.000 las contabilizadas a mediados de mayo frente a las 31.120 de todo 2017.
Durante la presentación de su informe anual "Las personas refugiadas en España y en Europa", CEAR denuncia que el sistema de asilo está colapsado, ya que a finales de febrero de 2018 un total de 42.025 personas aguardaban la resolución de su expediente.
Durante el acto, al que ha asistido el Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán y un día después de la llegada del Aquarius con 630 migrantes, la organización dedicada a la acogida de refugiados ha reclamado al Gobierno que lidere en la UE una nueva política de asilo europea.
"Lo del Aquarius ha sido una acogida que es de justicia y también un acto humanitario, porque la justicia debe ser humanitaria", ha dicho Carlos Berzosa, presidente de CEAR, quien ha rechazado hablar de avalancha de llegadas y ha opinado que "no se justifica ninguna alarma".
España registró el pasado año el mayor número de solicitantes de protección internacional desde la aprobación de la primera Ley de Asilo en 1984 -31.120-, aunque de las peticiones de asilo solo el 35 por ciento recibió algún tipo de protección, la mitad respecto a 2016.
