España superó este fin de semana a Italia en el número de inmigrantes que llegan a territorio europeo tras atravesar el Mediterráneo, según ha alertado este martes la Organización Internacional de las Migraciones (OIM).
Desde el 1 de enero hasta el 15 de julio, 18.016 migrantes tomaron la ruta occidental (que une Marruecos o Argelia con España) para alcanzar las costas europeas, mientras que 17.827 atravesaron el mar por la ruta central (entre Libia e Italia).
Entre el 1 y el 15 de julio pasados llegaron a España 2.940 migrantes a través del mar, mientras que 1.250 lo hicieron a territorio italiano. En los últimos cinco meses una media de 54 personas fueron rescatadas del mar mientras intentaban cruzar el Mediterráneo para llegar a España.
En los últimos 45 días, han llegado casi 10.000 migrantes a las costas españolas,
Sólo en los últimos 45 días, 9.866 migrantes alcanzaron las costas españolas, lo que significa una media de 220 por día.
Otros 2.874 intentaron entrar en España a través de Ceuta y Melilla en 2018.
En lo que llevamos de año, el 35% de los migrantes que atravesaron el Mediterráneo lo hicieron cruzando el Estrecho de Gibraltar, casi el triple de los que lo hicieron en el mismo periodo del año anterior.
Al contrario, las llegadas a Italia han caído un 80% con respecto al año anterior, dado que en las mismas fechas de 2017 habían alcanzado costas italianas 93.237 migrantes.
Hasta el 15 de julio de 2018, 14.678 migrantes tomaron la ruta oriental para cruzar el mar (que une Turquía con Grecia), casi 5.000 personas más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior (9.723).
Casi 1.500 muertos en el mar
En lo que llevamos de año han perdido la vida intentando alcanzar la UE 1.443 personas: 1.104 en la ruta central; 294 en la ruta occidental; y 45 en la oriental (de Turquía a Grecia).
El portavoz de la OIM, Joel Millman, destacó el hecho de que la ruta entre Marruecos y España es mucho menos peligrosa que la ruta central, dado que ha habido cuatro veces más muertes entre Libia e Italia que cruzando el Estrecho.
En total, hasta la fecha, 50.872 migrantes y refugiados han cruzado el Mediterráneo para alcanzar costas europeas. En el mismo periodo de 2017 lo hicieron 109.746 personas, mientras que 241.859 en 2016.
