La compañía Google recibió entre los años 2014 y 2017 un total de 2.367.380 solicitudes de ciudadanos de la Unión Europea para eliminar información personal de su buscador acogiéndose al derecho al olvido, de las cuales 198.782 -un 8,4%- procedieron de usuarios españoles.
Google ha publicado un informe que resume la actividad llevada a cabo por la empresa norteamericana para dar cumplimiento a la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) emitida en mayo de 2014, por la que fue obligada a habilitar un formulario online donde los ciudadanos de la UE pueden solicitar la eliminación de enlaces de los resultados de búsqueda, si estos carecen de interés público, dando cumplimiento al derecho al olvido.
Del total de 2.367.380 solicitudes recibidas entre 2014 y 2017, Google excluyó de los resultados de su buscador un 43% de las URLs recibidas, mientras que en España esa cifra se situó en torno al 40%, como muestran la cifras publicadas por la compañía norteamericana.
Entre el tipo de contenidos cuya retirada reclaman los usuarios, destaca especialmente la información profesional en un 24% de las solicitudes a nivel europeo, seguida por los contenidos generados por el propio usuario en un 10% y de la información sobre delitos en un 8%.
En función del tipo de sitios web, el 19% de las peticiones hace referencia a directorios que contienen información personal y el 12% a páginas de redes sociales, mientras que en el 18% de casos se trata de artículos periodísticos con información legal.
En el caso de España, un 10,6% de las URL reclamadas procedían de registros gubernamentales con información legal. Además, el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) fue la página web institucional con mayor cantidad de solicitudes de retirada a nivel europeo, con 3.926 peticiones.
Asimismo, el 89% de quienes han solicitado la retirada de los resultados de Google eran personas físicas, mientras que el 11% restante se reparte, a su vez, entre menores de edad en un 40% de los casos, un 21% de empresas, un 21% de administraciones públicas o cargos políticos y un 14% de figuras públicas o famosos.
