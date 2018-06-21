El verano, que ha comenzado este jueves, será el menos caluroso de los últimos cuatro años, salvo en el este peninsular y en las Islas Baleares donde será algo más cálido, después de una primavera fría y la más lluviosa de los últimos 53 años.
En rueda de prensa para informar sobre la predicción estacional de los próximos tres meses y sobre la primavera pasada, la portavoz de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), Ana Casals, ha explicado que este verano "pinta" menos caluroso que los últimos tres años, que fueron en general "muy cálidos" y con un temperatura media superior a la normal.
No hay una señal climatológica "muy fuerte" que pronostique más calor que años anteriores, ha detallado Casals, para hacer hincapié que, incluso en las Islas Canarias, el escenario para el próximo verano se inclina a una estación con temperaturas por debajo de lo habitual. En cuanto a las precipitaciones, la portavoz de la Aemet ha subrayado que los modelos no aprecian señales "concluyentes" sobre si va a llover más o menos que la media para la estación.
Respecto a la primavera pasada, Casals ha explicado que ha sido "fría y extremadamente lluviosa", con una precipitación media sobre España de 317 litros por metro cuadrado, un 83% por encima de la media, y se convierte en la primavera más lluviosa desde el año 1965, seguida de la de 1971 (313 litros) y la de 2013 (288 litros).
