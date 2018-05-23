Se forman a una corta edad, se llaman estereotipos de género, y dificultan las posibilidades de las niñas para desarrollarse en todo su potencial. A edades más avanzadas, son el caldo de cultivo de las discriminaciones y las violencias machistas. Por eso, una campaña lanzada por la Liga Española de la Educación y financiada por el ministerio de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad, quieren visibilizar la importancia de la educación igualitaria para destruir los prejuicios que niñas y niños absorben a edades muy tempranas.

Un vídeo, realizado por Tekilamovies pregunta a niños qué quieren ser de mayores. Casi todos responden según los estereotipos. Ellas contestan principalmente que querrían ser profes, bibliotecarias, gimnastas rítmicas, actrices, pasteleras estilistas... Ellos, policías, futbolistas, bomberos, constructores o inventores.

Sin embargo, cuando les plantean qué les gustaría ser de mayores si fueran el sexo contrario, las respuestas comienzan a cambiar.

"A los chicos les gusta una cosa y a las chicas otras", contesta una niña.. "Hay muchos chicos que son policías, no tantas chicas", responde otra. Las niñas "no saben poner ladrillos y no saben trabajar", explica uno de los niños.

"Los estereotipos de género que se establecen en la infancia tienden a consolidarse en la adolescencia", explica el vídeo, que añade que las actitudes sexistas basadas en estereotipos, pueden provocar formas de violencia de género entre los jóvenes. Sólo una niña es capaz de afirmar que en ambos casos (independientemente de ser niña o niño) le gustaría ser lo mismo de mayor: científica, geóloga, cantante y pianista. "Porque todos podemos hacer lo que queremos", concluye en su reflexión final.

Este vídeo forma parte de la campaña Conoce, educa, protege.

Según sus creadores, el vídeo fue inspirado en el estudio Goleando sin balón, virtualmente muñecas, realizado en 2012 por la Federación de Mujeres Progresistas y la asociación de defensa de la mujer La rueda.

