Estos son los 13 tuits por los que la Audiencia Nacional condenó a Cassandra 

La tuitera Cassandra fue condenada por la Audiencia Nacional en marzo del 2017 a un año de prisión por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo. El tribunal estimó entonces que los 13 mensajes que la joven difundió en Twitter, entre 2013 y 2016, sobre Carrero Blanco y el terrorismo constituían desprecio, deshonra, descrédito, burla y afrenta a personas que han sufrido el terrorismo y sus familiares. Esta actitud irrespetuosa y humillante encajaba dentro del delito de humillación a las víctimas, según la sentencia.

El Tribunal Supremo, no obstante, ha anulado la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional y ha absuelto a la joven del delito de humillación a las víctimas del terrorismo. El alto tribunal estima que "la repetición" de chistes "fáciles" sobre Carrero Blanco que hizo la joven en Twitter "sobre un atentado ocurrido hace ya 44 años, sin ningún comentario ultrajante hacia la víctima, es reprochable social e incluso moralmente en cuanto mofa de una grave tragedia humana, pero no resulta proporcionada una sanción penal".

Estos son los 13 tuits por los que fue condenada:

- "ETA impulsó una política contra los coches oficiales combinada con un programa espacial" (29 de noviembre de 2013)

- "Película: A tres metros sobre el cielo, Producción: ETA films. Director: Argala. Protagonista: Carrero Blanco. Género: Carrera espacial" (20 de diciembre de 2013)

- "Kissinger le regaló a Carrero Blanco un trozo de la luna, ETA le pagó el viaje a ella" (5 de abril de 2014)

- "Si hacer chistes de Carrero blanco es enaltecimiento del terrorismo..." (28 de abril de 2014)

- "Perdone usted, @GcekaElectronic, un respeto por el gran Carrero, la estación internacional de la ETA puso todo su esfuerzo" (8 de julio de 2014)

- "¿Ya no puedo hacer chistes de Carrero Blanco?" (30 de junio de 2015

- "Elecciones el día del aniversario del viaje espacial de Carrero Blanco. Interesante" (4 de septiembre de 2015)

- (Junto a la imagen de espaldas del héroe del cómic Spiderman viendo surcar por entre los edificios un vehículo largo: "Spiderman VS Carrero Blanco" (22 de septiembre de 2015)

- "Carrero Blanco también regresó al futuro con su coche? #RegresoAlFuturo" (21 de octubre de 2015)

- Junto a una imagen del atentado en el que perdió la vida Luis Carrero Blanco y dos imágenes que recrean el momento de la explosión y la trayectoria ascendente de su vehículo oficial: "Feliz 20 de diciembre" (20 de diciembre de 2015)

- Junto a la imagen de un astronauta con la cara de Carrero Blanco, en la superficie lunar y la bandera de la dictadura franquista, publica este mensajes: "20D" (el mismo día que el anterior)

- Junto con la imagen del astronauta ruso Yuri Garatin y el rostro del almirante Carrero Blanco publica este mensaje: "URSS VS SPAIN @URSS vs SPAIN. URSS Yuri Gagarin VS SPAIN Carrero Blanco" (21 de diciembre de 2015)

- Junto con una imagen del atentado y otra que recrea la trayectoria ascendente del coche oficial en el que iba Carrero Blanco: "Contigo quiero volar, para poder verte desde el cielo en busca de lo imposible que se escapa entre mis dedos" (cada línea, terminada con corcheas musicales). (16 de enero de 2016)