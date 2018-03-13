El abogado de los dos jóvenes catalanes que quemaron fotografías del rey en 2007, Benet Salellas, ha considerado este martes que la sentencia del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) que obliga a España a indemnizar a sus clientes por haberles condenado "reafirma el carácter no violento del independentismo".
En una atención a los medios en Girona, ha señalado que el fallo es una enmienda a la totalidad al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) porque "desmiente" que una performance pueda conllevar una incitación a la violencia como determinó el alto tribunal español en 2015, según ha explicado.
"Ante el falso discurso de atribución de violencia de los tribunales españoles, Estrasburgo da la razón al independentismo", ha declarado.
Salellas también ha destacado que el TEDH considera que la quema de fotos del rey "tiene que ser un acto normal en una sociedad democrática" y que no implica discurso del odio.
Dedicado a Hásel, Valtonyc y Elgio
El representante de Alerta Solidària, Martí Majoral, ha considerado que la sentencia supone el primer reproche público y notorio del TEDH al Estado español por "falta de cultura o prácticas democráticas".
Ha insistido en que la vulneración de este derecho fundamental sólo se puede dar en estados que "entienden que tienen que sobreproteger sus figuras, como la monarquía, por encima de la libertad de expresión".
Ha dedicado la "victoria" a presos, exiliados y, especialmente, a los raperos Pablo Hásel, Valtonyc y Elgio, que también fueron perseguidos judicialmente, por sus canciones.
A raíz de la sentencia, el colectivo hará llamamientos para que "cada vez que la Familia Real ose pisar el territorio de los Países Catalanes, el pueblo trabajador catalán les responda con piras monárquicas, fotografías del rey en llamas", según ha dicho su representante.
