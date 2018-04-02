Público
Un estudio del Sindicato de Médicos de Asistencia Pública sitúa en 65 millones los sobrecostes del hospital privado de Alzira

Según este informe, la cuantía que la Administración pagaba por paciente a la empresa que se encargaba de la gestión pasó de 204 euros por habitante y año en 1999 a más de 750 euros en 2018.

El Hospital de Alzira, gestionado por el grupo Ribera Salud durante los últimos veinte años.- EFE

El Departamento de Salud La Ribera, en Alzira (Valencia) ha vuelto este domingo al control público después de funcionar durante casi veinte años como una concesión administrativa, una reversión que supone el "principio del fin" del modelo de privatización. Un modelo que, como se ha podido saber a través de un estudio del Sindicato Médico de Asistencia Pública, ha dejado un sobrecoste cifrado en 65 millones de euros sólo en 2015 y 2016.

Según este informe, la cuantía que la Administración pagaba por paciente a la empresa pasó de 204 euros por habitante y año en 1999 a más de 750 euros en 2018. Hay que recordar que este hospital fue el pionero de un modelo que siempre sembró dudas. Con el paso del Departamento de Salud de La Ribera a la gestión directa pública se inicia el fin del "modelo Alzira" que hace dos décadas puso en marcha de manera pionera el Partido Popular de la Comunitat Valenciana.

El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, en un vídeo transmitido por su cuenta de twitter, aseguraba este domingo que era un "día importante" para la sanidad valenciana porque "ante la Sanidad todas las personas debemos ser iguales, sin diferencias por razones económicas".

Puig transmitía así un mensaje de "tranquilidad" a los ciudadanos de la Ribera que, ha dicho, "van a estar atendidos con toda la profesionalidad, como siempre" y les aseguraba que "empieza una nueva etapa que mejorará la salud asistencial".

