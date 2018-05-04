Público
Público

El excomisario Villarejo, preso en Estremera, es trasladado de urgencia al hospital

El recluso ha tenido que ser intervenido de una cirugía menor en la Unidad de cardiología del hospital Gregorio Marañón. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El excomisario de la Policía Nacional José Villarejo, en una foto de archivo. EFE

El excomisario de la Policía Nacional José Villarejo, en una foto de archivo. EFE

El excomisario de Policía Nacional José Villarejo, en prisión desde el pasado 5 de noviembre en Estremera, ha sido trasladado al hospital Gregorio Marañón donde ha sido intervenido quirúrgicamente de una cirugía menor en la Unidad de cardiología, han indicado fuentes policiales.

Se trata de un cateterismo o una intervención similar, practicada al recluso que, según fuentes consultadas, ha comunicado a los funcionarios que se encontraba mal.

Inmediatamente y al ver el estado, ha sido trasladado en ambulancia de urgencia hasta el Gregorio Marañón.

Villarejo ingresó el 5 de noviembre en la cárcel madrileña de Estremera acusado de liderar una trama de corrupción que facilitaba la entrada a España de guineanos y su posterior legalización a través de sus empresas.

Etiquetas