La comisión del ministerio de Justicia encargada de revisar los delitos sexuales en España propone suprimir del Código Penal el delito de abuso sexual y dejar sólo el de agresión, anticipa la cadena Ser.
Esta comisión, formada por tres hombres y tres mujeres, ha adoptado esta propuesta por unanimidad y según la Ser, tiene hasta el próximo mes de noviembre para formalizar su propuesta de revisión del Código Penal.
La distinción entre abuso sexual y agresión sexual no es baladí a efectos jurídicos: el abuso está conlleva penas mucho menores para los violadores. Esa distinción ha provocado sentencias tan polémicas y tan difíciles de aceptar como la de La Manada, un caso que ha indignado a la sociedad española.
Estos cinco jóvenes sevillanos fueron condenados a nueve años por abuso sexual y no por agresión, pero si hubieran sido condenados por agresión, las penas habrían sido mucho mayores. Hubo tanto revuelo en su momento que el Gobierno encargó en su momento un estudio sobre el posible cambio de la ley.
