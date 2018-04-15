La Policía Nacional ha liberado a tres menores de edad a las que obligaban a drogarse y prostituirse en clubes de alterne de Lanzarote y ha detenido a ocho personas en Arrecife en esta operación contra la explotación sexual.
Las víctimas, explica la Policía en un comunicado, eran captadas en centros de menores de Lanzarote y encerradas en unos apartamentos que solo abandonaban acompañadas por algún miembro de la organización criminal para comprar ropa o enseres íntimos. Desde allí eran trasladadas a clubes de alterne para su explotación sexual. "Durante toda la noche, eran obligadas a consumir sustancias estupefacientes y a mantener relaciones sexuales con cualquier cliente que les indicara alguno de los detenidos", detalla el comunicado.
El grupo criminal se quedaba con el 70 % de los beneficios de la explotación sexual de las menores, a las que además cobraba un alquiler por la vivienda en la que las tenía retenidas y sometidas a un "férreo control".
De los ocho detenidos -el grupo criminal ha sido desarticulado en su totalidad-, tres han ingresado en prisión. En la operación, cuya investigación comenzó cuando la Policía tuvo conocimiento de reiteradas ausencias de menores en centros oficiales donde se encontraban tuteladas, se registraron seis inmuebles de Arrecife y se intervenieron 48.000 euros, cocaína y otras sustancias estupefacientes, una pistola simulada y documentación en la que aparece el nombre de distintas chicas. Además, la organización blanqueaba el dinero a través de TPV asociados a otros negocios.
