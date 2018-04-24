Público
Facebook Un detenido en Gipuzkoa por radicalización y difusión de material yihadista

El joven de 24 años había planificado un desplazamiento a las zonas de conflicto para unirse a Daesh, además de desarrollar una labor activa de proselitismo y de captación para el traslado de combatientes.

Imagen de archivo de la Guardia Civil en una operación contra el yihadismo. EFE

Un joven de origen marroquí de 24 años ha sido detenido en Andoain (Gipuzkoa) por sus actividades de radicalización y difusión de propaganda yihadista del grupo terrorista Daesh, ha informado el Ministerio del Interior en un comunicado.

La operación ha sido llevada a cabo por la Guardia Civil, que está registrando el domicilio del detenido "para recopilar todas las evidencias de su intensa actividad en internet y redes sociales, a través de las que mantenía multitud de contactos con individuos tanto dentro como fuera de España".

El joven, nacido en Alhucemas (Marruecos) y con residencia en España, había creado diversos perfiles en redes sociales para difundir contenidos yihadistas, y en su proceso de radicalización había planificado un desplazamiento a las zonas de conflicto para unirse a Daesh, además de desarrollar una labor activa de proselitismo y de captación para el traslado de combatientes, según las mismas fuentes.

El detenido practicaba toda su actividad en el ámbito virtual, donde consumía y difundía material yihadista a través de las redes sociales Facebook y Youtube. Los contactos del joven, "de alto nivel en el aparato de difusión de propaganda de Daesh, le permitían además tener acceso a abundante material audiovisual procedente de Siria e Irak".

La investigación se ha desarrollado bajo la supervisión del Juzgado Central de Instrucción, Número 6, y la coordinación de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional.

Según indica el Ministerio del Interior en el comunicado, desde el 26 de junio de 2015, fecha en la se elevó a 4 el Nivel de Alerta Antiterrorista (NAA), las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad han detenido a 235 terroristas yihadistas en operaciones realizadas en España y en el exterior y a un total de 280 desde principios de 2015.

