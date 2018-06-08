Público
Facebook Facebook hace públicos los mensajes privados de 14 millones de usuarios 

Un error en el 'software' producido entre el 18 y el 27 de mayo ha provocado que las publicaciones privadas de chats o grupos cerrados en la red social terminaran convirtiéndose en públicas.

Logotipo de Facebook - EFE

Un error informático en el 'software' y los sistemas de la red social Facebook ha provocado que los mensajes y las publicaciones privadas de 14 millones de usuarios terminaran convirtiéndose en públicas. La firma no ha aclarado dónde está el origen de este fallo, ni cómo o por qué se produjo.

Tal y como recogen los datos facilitados por la empresa, el error se produjo entre el 18 y el 27 de mayo. Las publicaciones que los usuarios creían que estaban enviando de forma privada fueron públicas sin consentimiento previo por parte de los afectados.

"Pedimos disculpas por este error", ha asegurado en el aviso el responsable de privacidad de la compañía, Erin Egan. "Hemos arreglado el tema y a partir de hoy estamos dejándolo saber a todos los afectados y pidiéndoles que revisen sus publicaciones que hicieron durante ese periodo", ha agregado.

Facebook ha comenzado a informar de la incidencia a las personas afectadas para que revisen sus interacciones durante las fechas señaladas y comprueben que sus opciones de privacidad no han pasado a ser públicas sin darse cuenta.

