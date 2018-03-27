Público
FACEBOOK Zuckerberg 'pasa' de comparecer en persona ante el Parlamento británico  

El fundador de la red social ha respondido a la petición de la Cámara británica ofreciendo como comparecientes a su jefe de tecnológica, Mike Schroepfer, o a su encargado de productos, Chris Cox. Sí va a ir al Capitolio de Whasington, según CNN.

Zuckerberg, en la sede central de Facebook en Menlo Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

El presidente ejecutivo de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, no comparecerá ante el Parlamento de Reino Unido por el escándalo de la filtración de datos de millones de usuarios a la consultora política Cambridge Analytica y, en cambio, ha optado por delegar dicha responsabilidad. No obstante, según informa CNN, sí va a ir a Washington en persona para comparecer en el Congreso de EEUU.

La Comisión de Asuntos Digitales, Cultura, Medios y Deportes del Parlamento británico había pedido a Zuckerberg que él o algún otro cargo de la empresa aclarasen personalmente todas las variables de este escándalo.

El fundador de la red social ha respondido ofreciendo como comparecientes a su jefe de tecnológica, Mike Schroepfer, o a su encargado de productos, Chris Cox.

Una portavoz de Facebook en Reino Unido, Rebecca Stimson, ha afirmado que la firma reconoce "el interés público y parlamentario" del tema y respalda que sean abordados por aquellos que están en una posición de poder dentro de los niveles más altos de la compañía".

"Como tal, el señor Zuckerberg ha pedido personalmente a uno de sus adjuntos que se ponga a disposición para dar testimonio en persona ante la comisión", ha explicado.

El comité parlamentario ha respondido señalando que, pese a esta primera respuesta, todavía le gustaría escuchar la versión del propio Zuckerberg, bien en una nueva sesión adicional o mediante videoconferencia.

El empresario ya se disculpó la semana pasada por la filtración y prometió controles más estrictos para restringir el acceso de los desarrolladores a información personal.

