Fallece uno de los nueve ciclistas arrollados por una conductora en Mallorca

El ciclista, de nacionalidad alemana, formaba parte de un pelotón que fue atropellado este jueves por un todoterreno conducido por una mujer española que dio positivo en cannabis.

Fallece uno de los nueve ciclistas alemanes arrollados en Mallorca. / Atlas

Uno de los nueve ciclistas atropellados este jueves por un todoterreno en la Ma-15, en el municipio mallorquín de Capdepera, ha fallecido esta noche, según ha informado el director general de Tráfico del Ministerio del Interior, Gregorio Serrano, en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

El ciclista fallecido, de nacionalidad alemana, formaba parte de un pelotón que fue arrollado por un todoterreno conducido por una mujer de nacionalidad española, que fue detenida por imprudencia grave, según informó la Guardia Civil. Tras la prueba del consumo de estupefacientes, la conductora dio positivo en cannabis.

El accidente tuvo lugar a las 09.28 horas de este jueves en la carretera que une Artà y Capdepera (Ma-15), junto al polígono de Capdepera, cuando el todoterreno arrolló a un pelotón ciclista formado por nueve miembros, todos ellos de nacionalidad extranjera.

Uno de los ciclistas resultó herido crítico y fue trasladado al Hospital de Manacor, el mismo centro donde ingresó otro herido grave, mientras que al Hospital General de Muro fue llevado otro ciclista que también sufrió heridas de gravedad.

En cuanto a los seis heridos menos graves, dos de ellos fueron trasladados al Hospital de Muro y cuatro al de Llevant.

En la atención del incidente participaron, además de la Guardia Civil, tres ambulancias UVI móvil, tres de traslado y un vehículo de apoyo logístico del 061 y dos ambulancias privadas.

