Dos fallecidos en un campo de tiro en un posible caso de violencia de género

La Guardia Civil de Granada investiga un posible caso de violencia de género que ha trascendido en la noche de este jueves al alertarse a las emergencias sanitarias de la presencia de dos jóvenes heridos por arma de fuego en un campo de tiro deportivo adscrito al Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Las Gabias.
Según han indicado fuentes de la Benemérita y del servicio de emergencias sanitarias 061, el primer aviso entró al filo de las 21,00 horas alertando de la presencia de los dos heridos, una mujer de 21 años y un hombre de 24, en el campo de tiro, uno de ellos con heridas por arma de fuego en el rostro. La chica estaba ya sin vida, mientras que el joven aún respiraba.
A su llegada, las emergencias sanitarias sólo pudieron constatar el fallecimiento de ambos. Posteriormente, la Guardia Civil pudo dilucidar que las heridas se habían producido por disparo de escopeta, barajándose la posibilidad ─no cerrada─ de un caso de violencia de género, a pesar de que en un principio no se han encontrado antecedentes al respecto.
