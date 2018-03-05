El diputado nacional de Ciudadanos (Cs) y líder de la formación en Cantabria, Félix Álvarez 'Felisuco', aseguró este domingo que la existencia de "la brecha salarial es indiscutible" y que ésta "se produce cuando se pasa de los 30 años", ya que hasta ese momento, según Álvarez, "no existe prácticamente la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres". Sin embargo, esta situación, según él, cambia "cuando llega la maternidad", debido a que "quien se hace cargo mayoritariamente de los hijos es la mujer".
Álvarez intervino en el acto ‘Ahora es el momento’, organizado en el Palacio de La Magdalena de Santander por el grupo parlamentario de Cs Cantabria con motivo del Día de la Mujer, que tuvo como protagonistas a las empresarias Gema Coria y Marta Álvaro y a las ganaderas Marta García y Rosario Arredondo.
'Felisuco' subrayó que quiere que sus hijas, "cuando salgan al mundo al que se tienen que enfrentar, tengan los mismos derechos, las mismas oportunidades y las mismas consideraciones que los hombres con los que van a compartir ese camino".
🗞️ Félix Álvarez: “La brecha salarial existe, es indiscutible; se produce a partir de los 30 años, cuando llega la maternidad”— Cs Cantabria (@CsCantabria) 4 de marzo de 2018
En su opinión, "la igualdad y la libertad se consiguen con políticas concretas y definidas que corrijan estos desequilibrios seculares", así como "trabajando en las instituciones con propuestas inclusivas, con leyes contra la violencia de género y con medidas que favorezcan la conciliación".
Y también se refirió a las mujeres que se enfrentan "al trabajo por cuenta ajena" y "a los juicios de los hombres", a pesar de "estar más capacitadas, en la Universidad lo demostráis".
